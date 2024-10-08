Sex just isn’t my thing with Tuck Woodstock

My partner isn’t interested in sex. My husband’s political views turn me off! How do I explain to my family that I’m nonbinary?

Tuck Woodstock explores the vast diversity of trans experiences on his podcast Gender Reveal. He joins Myisha to talk about navigating a conversation around sex when your partner is asexual. Plus, Tuck shares all the times his crushes have fizzled out.

Read the full transcript here.

P.S. Have you gone on a date with someone who wouldn’t stop talking about their ex? Or maybe they completely ignored you? We want to hear all about your bad dates. Drop us an email or voice memo at sexlife@kcrw.org. We might feature your story on the show and you’ll stay anonymous.