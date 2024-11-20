The perfect kiss with Bob the Drag Queen

Why is finding someone I’m attracted to so hard? Are we ready to adopt? I want him to be a better kisser!

This week, the one and only Bob the Drag Queen answers your questions with Myisha for our season finale! The two talk about the importance of exploring your attraction and how to ask for the perfect kiss. Plus, Bob shares how a Grindr hook up turned into an instant connection.

