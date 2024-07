This week, Alain de Botton, philosopher, author and founder of The School of Life talks about why today’s social and cultural environment is contaminating our peace of mind. De Botton suggests that in order to switch off and achieve some kind of balance in our lives, we need to become better editors and curators of what we are exposed to and shut out as much external negativity and noise as we can.







This episode of Life Examined with Alain de Botton was originally broadcast February 12th, 2022