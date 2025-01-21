Midweek Reset: On Arrival Fallacy

This week, Alex Hutchison, writer and author of Endure and The Explorer’s Gene: Why We Seek Big Challenges, New Flavors, and the Blank Spots on the Map, talks about the Arrival Fallacy - that what we expect to feel after we accomplish a goal like getting a promotion or running a marathon sometimes doesn’t quite match up with our expectations. Rather than seeking a life changing transformation, Hutchinsons says to focus on the satisfaction and joy that’s gained from the process of achievement and not necessarily the outcome.

This episode of Life Examined with Alex Hutchinson will be broadcast in March 2025