What to do when climate change feels unstoppable (from “TED Climate”) - Bonus episode

This is an episode of TED Climate we think you’d enjoy, a podcast from the TED Audio Collective, which is back for a new season. We know today's youth have inherited a big, unprecedented climate problem to solve -- and the eco-anxiety to go with it. Gen-Zer and activist Clover Hogan shares why the path to climate action starts with the one thing you can control: your mindset. She explains why challenging the stories that keep you feeling powerless can help you take the first step to protecting the planet for generations to come.

