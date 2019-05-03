For his third audio documentary-style podcast, Dan Taberski set out to investigate the darker aspects of the long-running show ‘Cops.’ Taberski tells us about making ‘Running from COPS,’ the product of an 18-month deep-dive into in the show. Turns out, if you live in a town where it films, ‘Cops’ might come for you whether you’re a bad boy or not. Taberski also reflects on his time as a ‘Daily Show’ field producer during the Jon Stewart years and talks about blowback from his earlier podcast, ‘Missing Richard Simmons.’
Dan Taberski on his new podcast ‘Running from COPS’
