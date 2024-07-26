Peacock goes for Olympic gold + HBO’s dramatic return of ‘Euphoria’

The long-anticipated return of HBO’s Euphoria is slated for 2025. The network is bringing it back despite many past troubles on set and creator Sam Levinson’s controversial involvement with The Idol. These issues aren’t stopping HBO from attempting to revive the fan favorite, but will the audience also return after such a long hiatus? Streaming platform Peacock also hopes for a revival, and more new subscribers, with the 2024 Olympics; but, striking a deal might be a safer bet. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni discuss this week’s hopes of a saving grace.

Will the hate-watchers save Euphoria? Since its last air date of February 2022, the HBO hit Euphoria has been the center of drama on and off set. Now, production for season three is said to begin January 2025 with key cast members signed on. But there is doubt the hit can be salvaged. Kim Masters’ recent Hollywood Reporter feature dove into the world of creator Sam Levinson as a “sober addict” and his tumultuous relationship with HBO and star of the show, Zendaya. HBO wants to revive Euphoria, which brought in 14 million watchers and a different demographic to the service. But is it worth all the hurdles?

Even before Masters’ article, Levinson was a hot topic. “With that much engagement, you think they can say they hate it and won't watch it, but I kind of guess a lot of them will, or at least sample,” says Masters.

Can Peacock strike gold with the Olympics? Streaming service Peacock is preparing for another shot at reeling in subscribers with the 2024 Olympics in Paris. NBC Universal is capturing seven thousand hours of programming, five thousand of which will be on the streamer. Peacock launched ahead of the 2020 Olympics, but the COVID-19 pandemic and tech issues marred its debut. Maybe the third time's the charm. “They missed a real opportunity there to give Peacock a boost with the Olympics,” says Belloni. “Now three years later, it's go time.”

Does Peacock need to partner up? “I feel like Peacock is among the smaller streamers that probably need to deal with another player,” says Masters. As the service is losing money and subscribers, the solution may be a merger. And, NBC Universal does not seem hostile to the proposition. Some potential companies could be Paramount or even Warner Bros. as David Zaslov is looking towards new ventures. It may only be a matter of time.