Jordan Klepper is improvising his way through election season

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has mined a lot of comedy from interviewing voters at Trump rallies. But given today’s political climate, that means putting himself in risky situations like reporting at the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I want to be able to talk to people. I'm an improv comedian. So it is wild that an improv comedian needs an army of security guards to ask questions. But hey, so is 2024.”

Of course, by his own admission, he could be doing more to keep himself safe.

“I’ve got to start working out, that is crucial. I think if I was able to do more than seven push ups, I'd probably have half the number of security guards.”

Klepper joins Kim Masters and NPR’s Eric Deggans to share some of his diciest moments on the job, contemplate the future of late night TV, and reflect on how The Daily Show has evolved over his decade of working there.