'Nosferatu' writer-director and Focus Features chairman embrace the darkness of audience test screenings

Robert Eggers has a fascination with making dark films that take place in meticulously reconstructed historical settings. His 2015 movie, The Witch, takes place in 17th century New England. The Lighthouse and The Northman were also period films and his latest, Nosferatu, is set in 19th century Europe.

"Dickens kind of did the same thing over and over and over again but in a slightly different way," Eggers says. "And so, I think I have certain themes and motifs that I'm attracted to, and I don't think I'll be, you know, making a live action Kung Fu Panda or romantic comedy anytime soon."

Robert Eggers and Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski talk about their long partnership, which spans the director's entire career. Eggers also talks about winning over seasoned crews who have years more experience than he does. He says a little humor goes a long way in a movie like Nosferatu.