Marc Platt on the staying power of ‘Wicked’

Wildly prolific producer Marc Platt has been involved with Wicked for more than twenty years, all throughout its many lives on stage and finally on screen. He says the musical carries an enduring message; compassion and understanding can triumph over bigotry and tyranny.

“I waited and saw what time would do to the story,” says Platt. “As the world evolved, in the best sense of things that remain timeless, people responded to Wicked. It still made them feel things. And no matter what the country was going through, or the world was going through, it always seemed to carry something with it.”

Platt walks Kim Masters through a long career in show business that has earned him multiple Tonys and Academy Award nominations. Plus, he explains how he’s decided which films to produce, the ones that made the cut include La La Land, Bridge of Spies, and (of course) the Oscar-nominated adaptation of his broadway hit, Wicked.