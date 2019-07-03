Revisiting Elizabeth Banks on blazing a trail in the big leagues

Elizabeth Banks is a member of a small Hollywood club: women who make big studio movies. After directing ‘Pitch Perfect 2’ and a ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot set for release this fall, Banks has even bigger ambitions. This week we’re revisiting our conversation with Banks, who recently produced the heartful Hulu comedy ‘Shrill.’ She tells us about getting bored with acting and moving into producing and directing. Despite the industry-wide talk of opening opportunities to women, she says she’s still run up against some very closed minds.