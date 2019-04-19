DONATE!

Ryan O’Connell's new Netflix comedy series is ‘Special’

Hosted by
Ryan O'Connell, creator and star of 'Special.'

Ryan O'Connell, creator and star of 'Special.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

For years, Ryan O’Connell was in the closet: not because he’s gay, which he is, but because he was ashamed of having cerebral palsy.  His cover? He’d been hit by a car--which was true. But eventually, that lie took a toll. O'Connell wrote a book about his life, and now, with his Netflix show ‘Special,’ O’Connell is out in a big way. He tells us about the 4-year struggle to find a home for his autobiographical comedy. In 2015, when he set out to pitch it, no one wanted to touch a gay disability comedy. But four years later, the world may be ready for Ryan O’Connell and his new Netflix series ‘Special.’

