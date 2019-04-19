For years, Ryan O’Connell was in the closet: not because he’s gay, which he is, but because he was ashamed of having cerebral palsy. His cover? He’d been hit by a car--which was true. But eventually, that lie took a toll. O'Connell wrote a book about his life, and now, with his Netflix show ‘Special,’ O’Connell is out in a big way. He tells us about the 4-year struggle to find a home for his autobiographical comedy. In 2015, when he set out to pitch it, no one wanted to touch a gay disability comedy. But four years later, the world may be ready for Ryan O’Connell and his new Netflix series ‘Special.’
Ryan O’Connell's new Netflix comedy series is ‘Special’
From this Episode:
Hollywood news banter: WGA sues the major talent agencies
An already heated battle is now heading to court. The WGA filed suit against the top talent agencies over the practice of TV packaging. Eight individual writers, including...
8 min, 45 sec
Credits
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker