Showrunners on TV staffing season without agents

With TV staffing season well underway, we invited two showrunners, Valentina Garza and Mike Royce, to tell us how they are managing at an unprecedented time in the business. As the Writers Guild battles the big talent agencies, Garza and Royce had to put together writing staffs without the help of agents for the first time ever. They tell us how they’re handling staffing through resources like an online portal, hashtags and meetups. And Royce, who’s co-creator of the canceled Netflix series ‘One Day at a Time,’ gives us an update on the status of that sitcom.