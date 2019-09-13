- After many months of waiting, Apple’s streaming TV service is almost here. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1, and cost only $5 a month--much cheaper than Netflix and less expensive even than Disney+. And the service will in fact cost nothing at all...if you buy a new iPhone or Mac.
- A new book by New York Times reporters reveals previously unknown information about the fall of Harvey Weinstein, including that lawyer Lisa Bloom, who was once known for representing sexual assault victims, came to Weinstein offering to help smear his accusers.
Hollywood news banter: Apple TV+ is coming soon, and it’s cheap!
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker