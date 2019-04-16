Preschool Panic

Penny Lane (yes, that is her real name), the director of the funny, thought-provoking new documentary "Hail Satan?" tells the story of the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. More than 130 people went to prison for the heinous, ritualized abuse of small children. Except, it was all hysteria. The crimes never happened.
More info:
- Find “Hail Satan?” in a theater near you.
- Check out Debbie Nathan’s book Satan's Silence: Ritual Abuse and the Making of a Modern American Witch Hunt.
- Find out more about The Satanic Temple.
Documentary clips in today’s intro:
- The Grace Lee Project (2005): Filmmaker Grace Lee deconstructs an Asian-American stereotype in her funny and revealing film where she meets and talks to other Grace Lees across America. (Kanopy, Vimeo)
- Nobody’s Business (1996): A filmmaker spars with his aging father over the significance of their family history in Alan Berliner’s refreshingly original doc. (Kanopy, Vudu)
- The Marilyn Monroe Story (1963): Made not long after her death and narrated by Mike Wallace, this short doc about Marilyn Monroe’s life is as much a document of its time as it is a telling of Norma Jean’s story. (Amazon, YouTube)