Sasheer Zamata: Queerness, Witches, and Disney

We launched two episodes today! Don’t miss our episode with Joel Kim Booster, also in your feed.

Sasheer Zamata stops by to chat about her role in the hit Disney+ series "Agatha All Along," queerness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how her time working at Disney parks shaped her career. She also sticks around to dive into some unexpected topics: artificial intelligence, the band Oasis, and... WHIPPETS!

Sign up for Sam’s Newsletter (KCRW.com/SamSanders) to get behind the scenes stuff from every interview each week.

The Sam Sanders show is a production of KCRW and Sam Sanders Productions.