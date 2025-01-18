Pablo Larrain on loving opera and making ‘Maria’

Director Pablo Larrain’s work often examines famous women who’ve been thrust into a harsh spotlight. His films include Jackie, which follows Jackie Kennedy through the days after JFK’s assassination, and Spencer, about Princess Diana’s struggles in her marriage to Prince Charles. The films take on an added layer of complexity, by featuring actresses who have also found themselves under the microscope.

His latest film Maria, starring Angelina Jolie, is no exception. It looks at opera star Maria Callas’ final days after an illustrious and controversial career. Larrain tells The Treatment about the rigorous training Jolie went through to be able to accurately capture Callas’ voice, his own love for opera, and the surprising piece that made him realize film could be a vehicle for time travel.