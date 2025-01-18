Adam Scott tells us about ‘Severance’ season 2 (no spoilers)

The wait is finally over for fans of the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Severance(!). The first episode of season 2 is out now, almost three years after the jaw-dropping season 1 finale. The show stars Emmy-nominated actor Adam Scott as Mark, a man whose consciousness has been severed between what goes on at work and the world outside. Ben Stiller directs the show, which was created by Dan Erickson. Scott’s other notable roles include the comedies Parks and Recreation, Step Brothers, and the Starz network cult-classic Party Down.

Scott tells The Treatment that the physicality of season two was intense, but he loved it. Plus, he reflects on the show’s particular balance of humor and drama, and shares how hard he tries not to give away any spoilers.