Jack Huston on his directorial debut ‘Day of the Fight’

Perhaps it was fated for Jack Huston to become an actor and director. A member of Hollywood royalty, his grandfather was the late actor-director John Huston and acting legend Anjelica Huston is his aunt. His own acting credits include American Hustle and the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

Now he takes his seat in the director’s chair for the drama Day of the Fight which stars Michael Pitt as a boxer attempting to make amends as he prepares for his first fight after prison. Huston tells The Treatment about not considering Fight a boxing film, wanting the film to work without the big showdown at the end, and the joy of discovering Joe Pesci could sing.