Brian Eno joins ahead of the 24 hour streaming window for his ‘generative’ doc

Grammy winning musician Brian Eno is one of the chief architects of modern music. A founding member of Roxy Music and maker of solo albums which range from nods to his glam and punk rock roots, to his pioneering work in developing ambient music — Eno has also produced albums for artists including David Bowie, U2, and Coldplay.

He continues to innovate, having created works of light and video which have been exhibited around the world. And now the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is the subject of a “generative” documentary appropriately titled Eno. What makes the film “generative” is the fact that it offers a different viewing experience upon each new screening. The film will have a global streaming premiere on January 24 (for 24 hours only). In conversation with The Treatment, Eno opens up about his creative process and shares how he tries to limit his stimuli when he starts his day. Plus, he describes how music is about visiting other worlds, and he explains why he doesn’t want language to be central to his music.