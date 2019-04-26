Claire Denis: "High Life’’

Despite his young age, French director Claire Denis knew after meeting actor Robert Pattinson she'd found the lead for her film. "High Life" tells the eerie story of a man and his baby trapped among the last survivors of a deep space mission. For Denis, this film was best represented as an examination of humanity through the lens of youth. Today on The Treatment, Denis discusses her need to juxtapose life against death in her new film and explains the mark that growing up in French colonized West Africa made on her life and film making.