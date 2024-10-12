Gael García Bernal on re-teaming with his pal Diego Luna for ‘La Máquina’

Actor and producer Gael García Bernal’s career has developed in tandem with some of the most talented filmmakers of the 21st century: From his challenging work in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s feature debut Amores Perros, to co-starring with his lifelong friend Diego Luna in Alfonso Cuarón’s 2001 breakthrough Y tu mamá también. Since then, Bernal has been awarded with a Golden Globe for his leading role in the Prime TV series Mozart in the Jungle, and he’s a BAFTA winner for his portrayal of Che Guevara in The Motorcycle Diaries.

And he’s recently reunited with Luna (on screen, that is) for the new Hulu series La Máquina. Bernal plays an aging boxer who’s navigating the end of his career and the dark underworld that’s adjacent to the sport. Bernal tells The Treatment about the excitement of the early days of his career — working with young filmmakers who have gone on to great acclaim. He tells us about playing an athlete at the end of his career and about how simultaneously fun and challenging it is to play opposite Luna again.







