‘Babygirl’ director Halina Reijn on her visceral approach to filmmaking

Writer-director Halina Reijn began as an actress, which explains why performance and theater games often make their way into her projects — especially her latest Babygirl. The film stars Nicole Kidman as a woman whose seemingly picture perfect life is upended by an affair with a younger man whom she is also mentoring at work.

Reijn tells The Treatment about the plays and characters that inspired Babygirl, why she literally gets on the floor with her actors, and her fascination with human behavior.