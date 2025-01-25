Paul Schrader on ‘Canada as a metaphor’ in his new film

Writer-director Paul Schrader is responsible for some of the most memorable films of the last half century. His notable collaborations with Martin Scorsese include Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ. His contributions as writer-director include American Gigolo, Affliction, and First Reformed. His latest is Oh, Canada, which stars Richard Gere as a dying filmmaker who sits for a final interview and confession. The film is adapted from the Russell Banks novel Foregone.

Schrader tells The Treatment why he probably won’t end up writing a memoir. Plus he shares what he thinks John Wayne had in common with his protagonist from American Gigolo, and tells us about Canada as a metaphor in his latest film.