Ian McShane: "Bolden’’

English actor Ian McShane is fully versed in American history starring is such projects as "Roots" and "Deadwood". He takes on the American South yet again in "Bolden", chronicling real life jazz cornetist Buddy Bolden's impact in music history. Today, McShane discusses his very busy career including the 2019 releases of "Hellboy" and "John Wick" and his take on the American film industry.



