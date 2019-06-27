Experiencing his family legacy broken through an unexpected eviction, actor Jimmie Fails brings his deeply personal Bay Area story to life in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco". As co-creator of the film, Fails discusses his own experience with losing his family home that his grandfather worked to hard to secure for his family and the aggressive gentrification that his hometown of San Francisco has undergone in the last few decades.
Jimmie Fails: "The Last Black Man in San Francisco’’
Credits
Guest:
Jimmie Fails - Actor
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producer:
Blake Veit