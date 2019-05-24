Unlikely lead actor pairings gives director Jonathan Levine the comedic edge he so appreciates in his own filmmaking. "50/50" and "Snatched" laid the groundwork for his most recent film "Long Shot". He works with actor Seth Rogen again, this time pairing him with Charlize Theron as a journalist/politician duo on their way to presidency and more. Today on The Treatment, Levine discusses Theron "classing up" the film and the elements that create meaningful comedy for him.
Jonathan Levine: "Long Short’’
Credits
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producer:
Blake Veit