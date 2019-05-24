Jonathan Levine: "Long Short’’

Unlikely lead actor pairings gives director Jonathan Levine the comedic edge he so appreciates in his own filmmaking. "50/50" and "Snatched" laid the groundwork for his most recent film "Long Shot". He works with actor Seth Rogen again, this time pairing him with Charlize Theron as a journalist/politician duo on their way to presidency and more. Today on The Treatment, Levine discusses Theron "classing up" the film and the elements that create meaningful comedy for him.