Jude Law (finally) adds ‘lawman’ to his resume

BAFTA winning, Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law has played virtually every type of character imaginable — including non-humans. He’s been a romantic lead in films including The Holiday and Alfie, played Dr. Watson opposite Robert Downey, Jr. in Sherlock Holmes, taken on Hamlet on Broadway, and even embodied an android in Steven Speilberg’s 2001 opus A.I.

But he’d never played a cop on screen… until now. That changed with the debut of his newest film The Order, directed by Justin Kurzel. In the film (inspired by true events), Law plays an FBI agent pursuing a white supremacist terrorist group. Law tells The Treatment about discovering the parallels between the story’s 1983 setting and today. Plus, he shares his initial concerns about whether or not he could play the part… and how a weekend spent with his kids helped him figure it out.