Aasif Mandvi briefly steps away from ‘Waiting for Godot’ to chat w/ Elvis

Actor Aasif Mandvi may be best known for his years as a reporter on The Daily Show, but his career extends well beyond getting people to say things they might soon regret for the small screen. His TV drama work includes The Brink and Evil. His film credits are even wider reaching, with scene-stealing spots in Music and Lyrics, The Last Airbender, and The Internship.

And you’ll currently find him on the stage as he stars opposite Rainn Wilson in a production of Samuel Beckett’s 1953 play Waiting for Godot. The production is up now at the Geffen Playhouse. Mandvi tells The Treatment about his collaboration with Wilson for the absurdist play, how the show changes every night based on the audience reaction, and the echoes of fascism that can be seen in the piece.