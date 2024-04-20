Actor Jovan Adepo’s work often has him exploring issues around faith and commitment. He’s tackled roles in the HBO series The Leftovers, the Darren Aronofsky film Mother!, and the Denzel Washington-directed adaptation of August Wilson’s Fences. He can currently be seen in the Netflix sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem as physicist Saul Durand. Adepo tells The Treatment about his preparation for playing the character. Plus, why he played coy about his age with Denzel Washington during the Fences audition process, and how his father’s military background has informed his approach to a character’s physicality.
Actor Jovan Adepo and the ‘3 Body Problem’
Credits
Guest:
- Jovan Adepo - Actor