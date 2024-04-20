Kiefer Sutherland loves working with iconic filmmakers (but he prefers TV)

Actor Kiefer Sutherland began his career with memorable roles in films including Stand By Me, Flatliners, and A Few Good Men. But his post-y2k work has been primarily centered around his knack for bringing resourceful bureaucrats to life. In 2006, Sutherland received his an Emmy for his role as counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer in the drama series 24. His most notable TV follow-up, Designated Survivor, found him in a grounded portrayal of Housing and Urban Development Secretary-turned-President Tom Kirkman.

His latest role is Lieutenant Commander Phillip Queeg in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (available on Showtime). It’s the final film directed by the late William Friedkin. Sutherland tells The Treatment about his experience of working with the legendary Friedkin, why he believes audiences identified so strongly with Jack Bauer, and why he prefers making television to film.

