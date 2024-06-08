Making ‘Loot’ with Maya Rudolph

Emmy-winner Maya Rudolph likes the messy parts of her characters. Over her seven seasons on Saturday Night Live and into her roles in films like Bridesmaids and Grown Ups — Rudolph has proven to be very comfortable with showing all aspects of life. She’s now starring in the second season of the Apple TV+ comedy Loot as Molly Novak, a billionaire divorcée trying to do good as she navigates life after marriage.

Rudolph tells The Treatment that she’s enjoying learning more and more about Molly as the series unfolds. Plus, the fun she found in reuniting with an SNL co-star this season and notes how characters’ mistakes can often equal comedy.