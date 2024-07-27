Auteur and storyteller Noah Hawley’s work has crossed multiple media for much of his decades-long career. The creator of FX’s acclaimed Fargo series made his feature film debut directing 2019’s Lucy in the Sky and has authored six novels, including Before the Fall and Anthem. He’s also the creator of the surrealist superhero series Legion which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2017 on FX.

The fifth installment of Fargo, which is currently streaming on Hulu, stars Jon Hamm and Juno Temple, and may feel somewhat familiar to those who have seen the original Coen brothers film that inspired the series. Hawley discusses some of the surface similarities between this season and the 1996 film. He also talks about why each season begins with the words “This is a true story,” when that’s not exactly the case. And he shares how fun it is to have Kids in The Hall alum Dave Foley play a villain.

