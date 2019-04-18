Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine: "The Chi’’

Growing up in upper middle class Connecticut, Ugandan actor Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine had much to prepare for in taking on his role of tough guy Ronnie in South Side Chicago in "The Chi". Appearing in such projects as "The Knick" and "Queen of Katwe" took a certain acting mindset but today on The Treatment, Mwine discusses the challenges he faced in portraying a man of many secrets in Ronnie and even the measures he took to prepare for a very specific prison work out scene.