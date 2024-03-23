Paula Pell triumphs at mixing ‘hard comedy’ and real emotion

Paula Pell is perhaps best known for her 18 year tenure as a writer for Saturday Night Live, a job which earned her an Emmy in 2002. It took her a while to get back to her first love of acting, but she’s easily making up for lost time. You’ll find her currently starring in the musical comedy Girls5eva as Gloria, a member of y2k-era girl pop group in the midst of a comeback. The series which debuted on Peacock in 2021, just dropped the entirety of its third season on Netflix. The previous seasons are now available on Netflix as well. She had a lead role in Amy Poehler’s directorial debut feature film, Wine Country. And her TV comedy work includes memorable roles in beloved series like Documentary Now, Parks & Recreation, and 30 Rock.

Pell tells The Treatment that there are many parallels between her personal journey and her character’s journey on Girls5eva. She talks about continually seeking out the perfect blend of “hard comedy” anchored by genuine emotional moments. And she talks about the authentic bond between the actresses in the series.

