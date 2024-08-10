Shawn Levy gets kinda emo about ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Genre-fluid director Shawn Levy has amassed an impressive CV over the years. From helming three of the films in the family friendly Night at The Museum franchise, to making the dramedy This is Where I Leave You, to serving as executive producer of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things — Levy has proven to be quite adept at switching it up.

His new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, marks his third collaboration with actor Ryan Reynolds. The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe also stars Hugh Jackman (reprising his lauded take on Wolverine) and boasts a number of cameos. Levy tells The Treatment about working with Reynolds to find the balance between presenting pure entertainment and highlighting the more serious themes of family and friendship. He notes that finding the comedy in the story was the easy part, whereas delving into the two main characters’ differing expressions of masculinity was a more exploratory process.