Rob Lowe revels in working with his son in ‘Unstable’

Actor and best-selling author Rob Lowe burst into cultural consciousness by nabbing the pivotal role of Sodapop Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 adaptation of the acclaimed YA novel, The Outsiders. It was Lowe’s feature film debut and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down since. He became omnipresent throughout the ‘80s and early ‘90s with starring roles in films like St. Elmo’s Fire and Wayne’s World. Plus, there was that whole “Brat Pack” thing.

In later years, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee has become much more closely associated with his iconic characters on beloved TV series The West Wing and Parks and Recreation. And for a small-but-mighty segment of the population, his portrayal of the titular role in the short-lived Fox sitcom The Grinder counts among his best. In the midst of all of this, he also found the time to write the best-selling memoir — Stories I Only Tell My Friends.

Lowe currently stars in season two of the Netflix comedy Unstable. In it, he plays a biotech entrepreneur attempting to repair his relationship with his son. Fun fact, Lowe’s TV son in Unstable is played by his real life son, John Owen Lowe. In September Rob Lowe will return for season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star and game show The Floor, both airing on Fox. Lowe tells The Treatment about getting his tireless work ethic from his Midwestern roots, how fun it is to work with his son, and that fans of The Grinder might soon have reason to celebrate.