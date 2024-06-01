Renée Elise Goldsberry talks ‘Girls5Eva’ and documenting her life

Renée Elise Goldsberry is constantly surprising audiences with new talents. In 2016, she snagged the Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony for her turn as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway colossus Hamilton. And with the 2021 premiere of sitcom Girls5Eva, fans have been able to witness Goldsberry’s tremendous comedic chops via her portrayal of the scene stealing girl group member Wickie Roy. All three seasons of the series are now available on Netflix. Next up is a documentary about her life, which will feature performances of several songs which she also wrote. Goldsberry tells The Treatment that she loves Wickie Roy’s boldness and positivity, in spite of her ridiculousness… Though she also reveals that she was initially unsure about her ability to pull off the character’s outrageous look and swagger. Plus, she tells us why her latest project might just be her best.