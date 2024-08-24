Ramy Youssef gives you all the feels

Comedian, actor, and director Ramy Youssef is building quite the resume. In 2020, his work on the semi-autobiographical Hulu show Ramy won him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a television series Musical or Comedy. He then went on to co-create the series Mo, with comedian Mo Amer. More recently, you may have caught him further flexing his acting chops through his supporting work in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Best Picture Oscar nominee, Poor Things. Youssef has also become a seasoned director and is currently up for an Emmy for directing an episode of The Bear. Plus, his second stand-up comedy special, More Feelings, premiered earlier this year on Max.

Youssef tells The Treatment about his working relationship with Christopher Storer — creator of The Bear and his director on More Feelings. And he talks about why his comedy is both like blowing up balloons and walking a tightrope.