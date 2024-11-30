Tiffany Haddish talks ‘Black Comedy in America’

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has never shied away from the link between pain and comedy. She wrote frankly about her traumatic childhood in her memoir The Last Black Unicorn, and her stand up leans into the bumpier parts of her life. She broke through in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip and won an Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live that same year. She also won a Grammy for her 2019 comedy album Black Mitzvah. A few of Haddish’s notable TV roles include The Last O.G., The Carmichael Show, and The Afterparty.

She is currently hosting the Vice TV series Black Comedy in America. The show covers Black performers from Richard Pryor, to Eddie Murphy, to Marla Gibbs. Haddish tells The Treatment about her excitement around getting to dive deep into the Black comedians who influenced her, wanting to spread the joy during her stand up routines, and about the connection between music and comedy.







Tiffany Haddish and Elvis Mitchell at KCRW.