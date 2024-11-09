Author and filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau talks John Williams

Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau keeps himself incredibly busy. This year alone has seen the release of his documentary films Faye, about actress Faye Dunaway, and Becoming Hitchcock - The Legacy of Blackmail. He also wrote the book The De Palma Decade: Redefining Cinema. His latest effort is the Disney+ documentary Music by John Williams about the prolific and lauded composer. Williams, a five-time Oscar-winner, has scored some seriously iconic films including Jaws, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Bouzereau tells The Treatment how he was able to convince Williams to take part in the film, how Williams arrived at the iconic two-note Jaws theme, and why Williams wouldn’t play alternates to his five notes from Close Encounters of Third Kind.