Titus Welliver: "Bosch’’

Through such projects as "Lost", "Deadwood" and "Sons of Anarchy", actor Titus Welliver has cultivated the quintessential tough-guy persona. Welliver now stars in "Bosch" playing a LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch based on Michael Connelly crime novels. Today on The Treatment, Welliver talks similarities between his own life and that of character Harry Bosch as well as recalling a pivotal conversation with his father about becoming an actor after attending art school.