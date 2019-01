UnFictional

Imagine what it would be like if you could experience the world the way someone else does. That the barriers between your reality and mine could just… melt away. In the brand new season of UnFictional, we’re looking at perception – and how we come to know the unknown parts of ourselves. It begins on January 31st.

Producer: Bob Carlson

Credits: Theme Music by Alex Weston, with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music.