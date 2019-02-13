Strangers in a Good Way

First, a hypnotic search for a common language, and one girl’s ardent prayers to speak in tongues.

Then, another girl’s ardent prayers for letters. When 12-year-old Lauren fell for Darryl in the ‘90s, he was a skater boy who loved Nirvana and drawing. They were pen pals for years. She’d check her mailbox multiple times a day, hoping for a letter from him. But when she finds him online decades later, his feed is filled with guns and right-wing hashtags. It seems like he's become an entirely different person. So she gives him a call to catch up.





A TripAdvisor review for Smith Island.





One of Darryl's letters to Lauren.





Lauren with her "new troll doll."