KCRW Presents: Summer in the City

Summer in Los Angeles is when the city really shines. Pool parties, bonfires, and shows, shows, shows. Speaking of, we’ve booked up a few newly confirmed KCRW presents shows for the calendar:

Pixx - Moroccan Lounge Saturday, August 10

Snail Mail - the Wiltern Thursday, August 22

Quantic - Lodge Room Friday, September 13

Toro y Moi - the Palladium Friday, September 20

If you’re looking to add some live tunes to your July schedule, you can catch indie-psych bands, Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors making a stop on their co-headlining tour at The Wiltern on July 17th. And for something a little more last minute TONIGHT, in Echo Park, you can check out Y la Bamba at the Echo! Our very own José Galván will open up the show to get you in the dancing mood. If you can’t make their show, tune in to their live performance on Morning Becomes Eclectic on August 9th.

To find the rest of our KCRW Presents shows, head over to kcrw.com/events.