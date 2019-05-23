KCRW's 2019 Summer Nights concert series announced

KCRW presents the 10th anniversary of its signature event series, Summer Nights, featuring free, all-ages, outdoor performances throughout the summer to communities in the greater Los Angeles area and beyond, featuring KCRW-curated bands, and the tastemaker station’s stellar DJs.

KCRW’s 2019 Summer Nights officially launch on June 1 with a live performance from Harriet Brown and a DJ set from KCRW’s Garth Trinidad. The concert takes place in the courtyard amidst the historic buildings of One Colorado Old Pasadena.





Returning for the 2019 season is KCRW HQ Summer Nights taking place at the station’s brand-new home on Santa Monica College’s state-of-the-art CMD Campus. Three nights of exceptional music, dancing, and delicious drink and food will take place on three Saturdays – August 3, August 10, and August 17. Talent to be announced.

KCRW’s longstanding partnerships with iconic museums and destinations across SoCal continue with the Hammer Museum, Chinatown, the California African American Museum, the Santa Monica Pier, and Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

KCRW’s Summer Nights expand its SoCal reach, unveiling brand-new partnerships with POW! WOW! Long Beach, and the ever-popular Long Beach Buskerfest.

For all dates, please go here.