Music For Your Weekend feat. Jonah Yano & BADBADNOTGOOD, Crumb, and The Dawn of MAY

Thanks to all of you who have pledged your support during our experiment known as the UnDrive Pledge Drive. For those of you who haven't yet, you still have time to join, renew or maybe you had a great first quarter and can upgrade your membership. Whatever the case may be - the important thing is to get you counted! You can do so here. As an additional thank you, here are few selections for you to check out this weekend.

Jonah Yano & BADBADNOTGOOD – “Nervous”

I'm sure you're familiar with BBNG by now. Their ability to compose soulful jazz compositions that The Guardian describes as, “bridging the gap between Art Blakey and Kendrick Lamar," has made them a fixture on our airwaves the last several years. But, now, allow me to introduce you to Jonah Yano. Yano is a Toronto native (by way of Hiroshima) with an infectious, soulful voice. The two acts have combined their talents and give us "Nervous." A song you'd imagine hearing if James Blake and The Shacks had a baby. Enjoy!

Crumb – “Ghostride”

Many of us at KCRW have been absolutely charmed by this Brooklyn-based quartet. If you are a fan of the avant-pop of the early 90s from the likes of Cibo Matto, Cocteau Twins, and others, then chances are you will be too. Crumb's ability to mix psychedelic-pop and jazz has proven to be perfect for the airwaves, no matter the time of day. Think Stereolab meets the aforementioned BADBADNOTGOOD. Check out "Ghostride," which is the second single from their forthcoming debut album.

The Dawn of MAY – "Unholy”

I discovered The Dawn of MAY about a year ago and I was immediately awestruck by her voice. I've had the pleasure of seeing her live a few times and she continues to amaze me, because unlike some acts, she's actually better live! Judge for yourself. Here's a live recording of "Unholy" which is the latest offering from a forth-coming project.