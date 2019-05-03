Music For Your Weekend feat. Rhye, Tanika Charles, and Meiko

It’s the time of year when new releases are bountiful and plenty. Singles, albums, remixes, and even announcements of new records all keep our ears ringing. As a self-proclaimed, high functioning, music addict - it’s my favorite time of the year. And, as someone who works in music and radio in particular, it’s that time to really start diggin’. Here’s what we’ve unearthed for you to keep you moving through this particular weekend. Enjoy!

Rhye – “Needed”

Today, Mike Milosh's Rhye announced a new album dropping later this year, entitled, Spirit. Along with the announcement of the ‘piano project,’ came the release of the first single, “Needed” (which was graced by the Dan Wilson touch, who co-wrote Adele’s “Someone Like You”).

The track features that smooth and sensual R&B sound that made their 2018 release, Blood, a KCRW favorite. Mellow out and relax.

Tanika Charles – “Tell Me Something”

Who doesn’t like to keep it mellow and funky on a Saturday and/or Sunday Cali afternoon? Allow Trinidadian-Canadian soulstress Tanika Charles to help you with that.

Her album, The Gumption, will be released May 10th (on Record Kicks) and it bears great hints of inspiration from many female vocalists before her, including the likes of The Supremes, Amy Winehouse, and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes. Don't sleep on this one.

Meiko – “Gimme Gimme”

To cap this weekend’s picks off, we’ve got a brand new single from Meiko, who splits her time between LA and Nashville.

“Gimme Gimme” was released this past Friday and is a lyrically playful, pop-leaning earwig of a tune! Her album In Your Dreams is slated for independent release May 21st and was produced by Justin Glasco (The Lone Bellow) and mixed by Bryan Cook (U2, Radiohead).

Enjoy your weekend!