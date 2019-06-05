Pan Caliente track premiere: Introducing Cuba's PAUZA

We bring you a double-dose of Pan Caliente this week (check our video premiere from Monday here, if you haven’t already), with a phat track premiere from one of Cuba’s first-ever female electronic duo PAUZA!

Their tech-house sounds incorporate afro-electronica beats and are inspired by decades of music that has been slow to reach the island. If you know Cuba at all, or it's isolated history, they've been playing catch up with their extremely limited access to global pop culture. However, PAUZA’s passion to create these infectious grooves has broken down Internet firewalls and sounds timeless.

Pleased to share them with you today!