Pan Caliente Track Premiere: The Altons 'I'll be around'

Today, we stay in Los Angeles with The Altons, to premiere their soulful, oldies track "I'll Be Around." But first, a little background on the group.

In 2016, The Altons released a self-titled EP, which caught the attention of several music programmers and garnered them slots at Make Music Pasadena, Echo Park Rising, and Viva Pomona. Their sound is a mix of 60’s inspired, melodic fuzztone, with a little bit of jammy soul and dual male and female vocals sprinkled in for good measure.

It’s up the same river as The Growlers, Tropa Magica, and even Shannon & the Clams. It’s emblematic of the musical vibes going on in (and around) East LA.



They’ve got a new album in the works and are giving this brand new single a great release treatment at the Hi Hat in Highland Park on Friday, May 17th, alongside Houston’s Anchor, the Mammoth & PØNCE from Mexico City.

Word on the street is you should definitely see The Altons live!