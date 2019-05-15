Pan Caliente Track Premiere: The Altons 'I'll be around'

Written by
The Altons

The Altons

Today, we stay in Los Angeles with The Altons, to premiere their soulful, oldies track "I'll Be Around." But first, a little background on the group.

In 2016, The Altons released a self-titled EP, which caught the attention of several music programmers and garnered them slots at Make Music Pasadena, Echo Park Rising, and Viva Pomona. Their sound is a mix of 60’s inspired, melodic fuzztone, with a little bit of jammy soul and dual male and female vocals sprinkled in for good measure.

It’s up the same river as The Growlers, Tropa Magica, and even Shannon & the Clams. It’s emblematic of the musical vibes going on in (and around) East LA. 

They’ve got a new album in the works and are giving this brand new single a great release treatment at the Hi Hat in Highland Park on Friday, May 17th, alongside Houston’s Anchor, the Mammoth & PØNCE from Mexico City.

Word on the street is you should definitely see The Altons live!